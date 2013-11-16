Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
LONDON Nov 16 Poland's Robert Kubica crashed out of the season-ending Wales Rally GB for the second time in two days on Saturday after what he called a 'blackout in communication' with his new Italian co-driver.
The former Formula One driver had rolled his Citroen off the road on Friday when he misjudged a braking point but the damage was light enough to allow him to re-start with a time penalty on Saturday.
They left the road again on the day's second stage, plunging 60 metres down a Welsh hillside.
"We hit a big rock but I think we just had a misunderstanding in the pace notes," he told the wrc.com website.
"In a place where I should be braking I was still flat (out)and by the time I saw the corner it was too late."
Kubica parted from his regular Polish co-driver Maciek Baran afer winning the second tier WRC2 title last month and was making his full WRC debut with Michele Ferrara sitting alongside and reading out instructions in Italian.
"Yesterday I had a mistake on the mud, we just slipped off the road, and today we had a kind of blackout in communication," said Kubica.
"It's quite disappointing. We came here to gain experience and we just end up twice in the ditch."
France's world champion Sebastien Ogier was leading the rally into the final day for Volkswagen, with a 20.3 second lead over Finnish team mate Jari-Matti Latvala. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.