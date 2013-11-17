Nov 17 France's world champion Sebastien Ogier rounded off a stunning season by winning the Rally of Britain in Wales on Sunday.

The success was the ninth win in the 13 race championship for the Volkswagen driver, a record only bettered in the past by outgoing champion Sebastien Loeb who did not race a full calendar this season.

Ogier finished ahead of Finnish team mate Jari-Matti Latvala, winner in Britain for the past two years with Ford, while Ford's Thierry Neuville took second place in the championship by claiming the final podium position.

The 29-year-old Ogier secured the manufacturers' title for Volkswagen in the penultimate round in Spain, having secured his maiden title on home soil last month. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Alan Baldwin)