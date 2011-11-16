(Adds quotes, detail)
Nov 16 Finland's Mikko Hirvonen will join
eight times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb at Citroen for
the next two seasons, the French manufacturer said on Wednesday.
Hirvonen, who was Loeb's closest title rival this year,
replaces Frenchman Sebastien Ogier who is expected to take the
Finn's place at Ford.
"We're very happy to welcome Mikko Hirvonen and (co-driver)
Jarmo Lehtinen. They've been our toughest rivals over the last
four seasons and we're really looking forward to our future
collaboration," said Citroen team boss Olivier Quesnel in a
statement.
"Mikko is a talented driver and his consistency will be a
big help in our fight to retain the manufacturers' title."
Loeb and Hirvonen went into the final round of the
championship in Britain this month just eight points apart, with
the Frenchman leading.
When the 31-year-old Finn retired on the first full day in
Wales, Loeb was handed his record eighth successive crown.
Hirvonen was also championship runner-up in 2008 and 2009
and has won 14 rallies, with 51 podium finishes, from 124
starts.
Citroen thanked Ogier, who had a contract until the end of
2013 and finished third overall this season, for his
contribution.
