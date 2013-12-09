LONDON Dec 9 British driver Kris Meeke and Norway's Mads Oestberg will be Citroen's main drivers in next year's world rally championship, the French manufacturer said on Monday.

Meeke, from Northern Ireland, competed in two rounds of the championship this season. Oestberg won in Portugal last year with the M-Sport Ford team.

"I know that I'll have to be patient in the first half of the season and learn all about the rallies that I haven't done before," said the 34-year-old Meeke.

Abu Dhabi driver Khalid al Qassimi will drive in the rounds in Sweden, Portugal, Italy and Spain while also competing in the Middle East rally championship.

The Citroen announcement ended Mikko Hirvonen's two years with the team, with a move to M-Sport expected. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)