Jan 15 French driver Stephane Peterhansel celebrated his 10th Dakar Rally title, and a first for Mini, at the end of a gruelling two-week race through Argentina, Chile and Peru to the beachfront finish in Lima on Sunday.

Compatriot Cyril Despres won the motorcycle crown on a KTM, his fourth Dakar victory and the manufacturer's 11th in a row.

Peterhansel, who led for most of the distance and triumphed with an advantage of 41 minutes 56 seconds over Spanish team mate Nani Roma, has now won the Dakar four times in the car category and six on two wheels.

"When you think of how hard it is to win a Dakar, it's incredible that I've been able to win 10 of them. It's been a long time, I've been waiting for five years to win again," the Frenchman told the Dakar website (www.dakar.com).

"To take the victory in South America is a huge relief, it ranks among my best triumphs.

"I was starting to doubt myself, to think I was growing too old for this, that I'd lost it or that I wasn't made for South America," he added.

South African Giniel De Villiers, champion in 2009, was third in a Toyota.

Last year's champion Nasser al-Attiyah of Qatar retired his Hummer in the second week while his American team mate Robby Gordon won the final stage to take fifth place overall pending any appeals.

The final day was marred, however, by local media reporting the death of a Colombian fan who crashed when following the race on his motorcycle.

He was the second fatality of the event, with Argentine motorcycle competitor Jorge Martinez Boero killed in a crash on the opening day.

The Dakar, which moved from Africa to South America for security reasons five years ago, is notoriously dangerous and has claimed numerous lives over the years. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)