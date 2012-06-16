Motor racing-Alonso says he will quit F1 if season expands to 25 races
MONTREAL, June 8 Double world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he would not stick around in Formula One if the calendar grew to 25 races a year.
June 16 British co-driver Gareth Roberts was killed in Sicily on Saturday when his car crashed during a round of the Intercontinental Rally Challenge (IRC) series, organisers said.
The 24-year-old Welshman was partnering Irish driver Craig Breen in the Targa Florio event when they crashed their Peugeot 207 on the eighth Cefalu stage.
"Despite their best efforts, Gareth Roberts succumbed to his injuries and the remainder of the event has been cancelled as a mark of respect. Craig Breen was unhurt in the accident. No spectators were involved," the official IRC website (www.ircseries.com) said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London,; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MONTREAL, June 8 Fernando Alonso returned to Formula One from his Indy 500 adventure on Thursday with a warning for McLaren-Honda that they need to be winning by September if he is to stay with the team next year.