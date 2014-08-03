Aug 3 Volkswagen's Jari-Matti Latvala trimmed team mate Sebastien Ogier's lead at the top of the world championship after taking a 3.6 second victory at his home Rally Finland on Sunday.

Finn Latvala led for most of the event, but had to overcome brake problems on Saturday after hitting a rut to claim his second rally victory at home and third success of the season.

He held a slender lead over 2013 champion Ogier heading into Sunday's final three stages, but the Frenchman was unable to overturn the narrow deficit, although he did take maximum bonus points on the final powerstage.

"It was so hard to take this victory," Latvala told the WRC website (www.wrc.com).

"I had a fantastic feeling with the driving but when I had the brake problem yesterday I was in a difficult position. I was so close to losing the victory but I fought back. I was nervous today but managed to hold it together."

Citroen's Kris Meeke, of Britain, was third, 50.6 seconds off the pace, with the victory continuing Volkswagen's dominance of the championship, Latvala and Ogier between them winning all eight rounds in 2014.

Ogier leads the championship with 187 points, with Latvala second on 143.

The next round starts in Germany on Aug. 21. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)