Aug 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 2 Classification from the Rally of Finland on Saturday
1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 2:20:20.600
2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +00:13.200
3. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 01:28.000
4. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 03:26.500
5. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 04:19.100
6. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Ford 04:21.000
7. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 05:41.200
8. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Skoda 06:32.600
9. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda 07:55.900
10. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) Ford 08:56.800