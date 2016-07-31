Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
July 31 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rally of Finland on Sunday 1. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 2:38:05.800 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen +00:29.100 3. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen 01:41.300 4. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:45.900 5. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 01:48.200 6. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 02:04.600 7. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 02:22.400 8. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Skoda 04:53.800 9. Kevin Abbring (Netherlands) Hyundai 05:22.400 10. Teemu Suninen (Finland) Skoda 05:35.500 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.