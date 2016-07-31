Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
July 31 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Finland on Sunday Constructors Points 1. Volkswagen Motorsport 227 2. Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team (2016) 168 3. M-Sport World Rally Team 112 4. Volkswagen Motorsport II 109 5. Hyundai Motorsport N 86 6. Dmack World Rally Team 58 7. Jipocar Czech National Team 18 8. Yazeed Racing 4
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.