Dec 15 Ford have committed to two more
years in the World Rally Championship with Norway's former
champion Petter Solberg replacing the departed Mikko Hirvonen at
the works team next season.
Ford Europe said in a statement on Thursday it was extending
its participation, with British-based M-Sport continuing to
prepare the Fiesta cars.
Solberg, champion with Subaru in 2003 and winner of 13
rallies, rejoins Ford after starting his world rally career with
the carmaker in 1999. He has run his own privately-entered
Citroen team for the past three seasons.
The 37-year-old Norwegian takes the place of Hirvonen, who
has moved to Citroen as team mate to eight-times champion
Sebastien Loeb.
Ford's other driver will be Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala,
now the recognised team leader, who won last month's final round
in Britain.
The company's decision follows uncertainty about the
championship, with the parent company of promoter North One
Sport going into administration.
"We had to be confident about the stability of the
championship and to ensure it continues to provide great value
and increased exposure globally," said Gerard Quinn, senior
manager for motorsport for Ford Europe.
"We discussed it with our stakeholders and after receiving
such assurances we look forward to focusing on competition once
again."
Ford has 79 world rally wins in a long championship history
and its record run of 145 successive points finishes dates back
to the start of 2002.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)