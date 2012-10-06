PARIS Oct 6 Frenchman Sebastien Loeb moved closer to a record ninth consecutive world title after pushing hard to extend his lead in the Rallye de France Alsace on Saturday.

The Citroen driver won four of the day's seven stages to stand 29.7 seconds ahead of Finn Jari-Matti Latvala in a Ford.

Finn Mikko Hirvonen, Loeb's team mate and only rival for the championship, stayed third but was 54 seconds off the pace.

There were only seven stages raced on Saturday with the 12th cancelled because of an overcrowded road.

Petter Solberg was forced to retire after his car ploughed into a vineyard and felled a telegraph pole, damaging the front-right corner of his Ford as he was chasing Hirvonen.

Nasser Al-Attiyah also went off the road and injured two spectators, who suffered broken bones.

Loeb, who will not compete in all the races next year, will win a ninth consecutive title on Sunday if he holds on to at least a 56-point lead over Hirvonen.

He is 61 points ahead with two more rallies to come this season. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ken Ferris)