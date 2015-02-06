Feb 6 The French round of the world rally championship will return to Corsica in October after the island stepped in to replace the Alsace region that hosted the event most recently.

The French motorsport federation FFSA said in a statement on Friday that the Corsican authorities had agreed to provide financial backing for the Oct. 1-4 rally.

Alsace, the home region of nine-times world champion Sebastien Loeb who retired from the championship at the end of 2012, had said they could no longer provide the required funding.

French drivers have won the world rally championship for the past 11 years, with Loeb taking a record nine in a row and Sebastien Ogier the last two.

The Rally of France has been part of the championship since 1973 and was held in Corsica from then until 2008. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ed Osmond)