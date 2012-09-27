PARIS, Sept 27 Eight-times rallying world champion Sebastian Loeb, who is heading for a record ninth consecutive title, will not take part in the whole of next season, his Citroen team said on Thursday.

"After eight, possibly soon to be nine, consecutive world titles, Sebastien Loeb and (co-pilot) Daniel Elena will not be defending their title in 2013," Citroen Racing said on their website (www.citroen-wrc.com). "They will...be taking part in a partial racing programme next year." (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)