Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of France on Thursday 1. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Citroen 02:44.700 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Ford +00:00.800 3. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Mini 00:01.300 4. Petter Solberg (Norway) Ford 00:01.300 5. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen 00:01.300 6. Sebastien Chardonnet (France) Citroen 00:01.400 7. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen 00:01.600 8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 00:02.500 9. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) Ford 00:03.600 10. Chris Atkinson (Australia) Mini 00:04.200
ROME, June 3 MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.