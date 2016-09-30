Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of France on Friday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 1:37:52.800 2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai +00:44.000 3. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 00:58.000 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 00:59.300 5. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen 01:18.700 6. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 01:26.200 7. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 02:00.700 8. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 02:36.300 9. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 02:39.100 10. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 02:41.900
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.