Motor racing-'Devastated' Hamilton seeks answers to tyre mystery
MONACO, May 27 Lewis Hamilton declared himself 'devastated' on Saturday after failing to qualify his Mercedes in the top half of the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix.
April 8 (Gracenote) - Leg 2 Classification from the Rally of France on Saturday 1. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 2:44:10.200 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Ford +00:38.900 3. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 00:57.700 4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota 01:09.400 5. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen 01:12.200 6. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 01:43.800 7. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda 06:21.700 8. Teemu Suninen (Finland) Ford 07:29.600 9. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Hyundai 07:46.800 10. Yohan Rossel (France) Citroen 09:56.500
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.