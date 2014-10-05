Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Rally of France on Sunday
Drivers Points
1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 217
2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 190
3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 143
4. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 93
5. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 83
6. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 82
7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 80
8. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 71
9. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 38
10. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 30
11. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 26
12. Bryan Bouffier (France) M-Sport Ltd 20
13. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 20
14. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 16
15. Robert Kubica (Poland) RK M-Sport World Rally Team 14
16. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 11
17. Benito Guerra (Mexico) M-Sport World Rally Team 8
18. Chris Atkinson (Australia) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 7
19. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Pontus Tidemand 6
20. Dennis Kuipers (Netherlands) M-Sport World Rally Team 4
21. Jaroslav Melicharek (Slovakia) Slovakia World Rally Team 4
22. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Nasser Al-Attiyah 3
23. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) FWRT 2
24. Matteo Gamba (Italy) Matteo Gamba 2
25. Craig Breen (Ireland) Craig Breen 2
26. Yuriy Protasov (Ukraine) Yuriy Protasov 2
27. Jari Ketomaa (Finland) Drive Dmack 1
28. Karl Kruuda (Estonia) Karl Kruuda 1
29. Khalid Al Qassimi (United Arab Emirates) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 1
Constructors Points
1. Volkswagen Motorsport 373
2. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 175
3. M-Sport World Rally Team 164
4. Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 157
5. Volkswagen Motorsport II 127
6. Jipocar Czech National Team 41
7. RK M-Sport World Rally Team 25
8. Hyundai Motorsport N 24