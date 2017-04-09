Motor racing-Raikkonen ends the long wait for pole
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.
April 9 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of France on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 129 2. Hyundai Motorsport 105 3. Toyota Gazoo Racing 79 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 71
MONACO, May 27 Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years, all nine of them, on Saturday with pole position for Ferrari at the Monaco Grand Prix.
MONACO, May 27 Ferrari veteran Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years and upstaged his championship-leading team mate Sebastian Vettel to take pole position at the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.