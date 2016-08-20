Motor racing-Sauber end their points drought
BARCELONA, May 14 Swiss-based Sauber ended their Formula One points drought on Sunday with Pascal Wehrlein finishing eighth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the team's first scoring finish of the season.
Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Leg 2 Classification from the Rally of Germany on Saturday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 2:25:10.500 2. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen +00:33.400 3. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 00:37.000 4. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 00:37.400 5. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 03:33.900 6. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 04:06.400 7. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Skoda 07:16.200 8. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda 07:43.200 9. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda 08:26.100 10. Armin Kremer (Germany) Skoda 08:44.500
BARCELONA, May 14 Swiss-based Sauber ended their Formula One points drought on Sunday with Pascal Wehrlein finishing eighth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the team's first scoring finish of the season.
BARCELONA, May 14 Force India collected one of Formula One's stranger sanctions on Sunday when they were given a suspended 25,000-euro ($27,317.50) fine for a breach of the rules concerning driver numbers on their cars.