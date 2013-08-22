Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Germany on Thursday
1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 19:33.200
2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen +00:05.700
3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Ford 00:12.700
4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Citroen 00:20.500
5. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen 00:25.700
6. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 00:30.600
7. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Ford 00:41.400
8. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 00:45.600
9. Michal Kosciuszko (Poland) Ford 00:51.000
10. Robert Kubica (Poland) Citroen 00:59.800