Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 2 Classification from the Rally of Germany on Friday
1. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 1:38:04.100
2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Ford +00:07.300
3. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Citroen 00:26.300
4. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen 00:47.600
5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 02:12.300
6. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 04:17.600
7. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Ford 04:52.100
8. Robert Kubica (Poland) Citroen 04:59.500
9. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 05:11.900
10. Sepp Wiegand (Germany) Skoda 06:53.700