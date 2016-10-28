Motor racing-Sauber end their points drought
BARCELONA, May 14 Swiss-based Sauber ended their Formula One points drought on Sunday with Pascal Wehrlein finishing eighth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the team's first scoring finish of the season.
Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Great Britain on Friday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 1:44:31.200 2. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford +00:37.300 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:09.000 4. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 01:12.800 5. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 01:14.800 6. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 02:07.200 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 02:37.300 8. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 03:43.600 9. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen 04:31.600 10. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Skoda 04:55.000
BARCELONA, May 14 Force India collected one of Formula One's stranger sanctions on Sunday when they were given a suspended 25,000-euro ($27,317.50) fine for a breach of the rules concerning driver numbers on their cars.