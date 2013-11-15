Motor racing-Pained Bottas says Mercedes team orders made sense
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 2 Classification from the Rally of Great Britain on Friday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 1:34:48.000 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen +00:20.100 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Ford 01:02.600 4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 01:30.800 5. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) Ford 01:34.500 6. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 01:35.600 7. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 04:56.200 8. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 06:30.200 9. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Citroen 06:54.600 10. Mark Higgins (Britain) Ford 06:56.600
MANAMA, April 16 Valtteri Bottas felt the pain of Mercedes team orders for the first time at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday but said he accepted they made sense in the circumstances.
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.