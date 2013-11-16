Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 3 Classification from the Rally of Great Britain on Saturday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 2:33:47.600 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen +00:20.300 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Ford 01:14.400 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 01:34.400 5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 01:41.700 6. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 06:42.000 7. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Citroen 07:45.500 8. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 09:20.500 9. Jari Ketomaa (Finland) Ford 10:20.300 10. Mark Higgins (Britain) Ford 10:55.000
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.