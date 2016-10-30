Motor racing-Red Bull 'a bit in no-man's land', says Horner
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Great Britain on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 247 2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team (2016) 143 3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 129 4. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 126 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport N 119 6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 110 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 94 8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Dmack World Rally Team 82 9. Kris Meeke (Britain) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 64 10. Craig Breen (Ireland) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 36 11. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 28 12. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 14 13. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 14 14. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Esapekka Lappi 12 14. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 12 16. Kevin Abbring (Netherlands) Hyundai Motorsport N 10 17. Teemu Suninen (Finland) TGS Worldwide 8 18. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 8 19. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 7 20. Marcos Ligato (Argentina) Marcos Ligato 6 21. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 6 22. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) F.W.R.T. 4 23. Armin Kremer (Germany) BRR Baumschlager Rallye and Racing 2 23. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Nicolas Fuchs 2 25. Valeriy Gorban (Ukraine) Eurolamp World Rally Team 1
LONDON, May 19 Red Bull are "a bit in no-mans land" until they get a Renault engine upgrade that could transform their Formula One season, according to team principal Christian Horner.
LONDON, May 19 Former Williams head of aerodynamics Jason Somerville is joining Formula One's new motorsport managing director Ross Brawn as the sport recruits more experts to advise on future technical regulations.