Motor racing- New Zealand's Scott Dixon wins Indy 500 pole
May 21 New Zealand's Scott Dixon won the pole for next week's Indy 500 when he posted the fastest average speed in a nine-car shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Great Britain on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 247 2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Mobis World Rally Team (2016) 143 3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 129 4. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 126 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport N 119 6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 110 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 94 8. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Dmack World Rally Team 82 9. Kris Meeke (Britain) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 64 10. Craig Breen (Ireland) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 36 11. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 28 12. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 14 13. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 14 14. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Esapekka Lappi 12 15. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 12 16. Kevin Abbring (Netherlands) Hyundai Motorsport N 10 17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 8 18. Teemu Suninen (Finland) TGS Worldwide 8 19. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 7 20. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 6 21. Marcos Ligato (Argentina) Marcos Ligato 6 22. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) F.W.R.T. 4 23. Armin Kremer (Germany) BRR Baumschlager Rallye and Racing 2 24. Nicolas Fuchs (Peru) Nicolas Fuchs 2 25. Valeriy Gorban (Ukraine) Eurolamp World Rally Team 1
May 21 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Portugal on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 199 2. Hyundai Motorsport 173 3. Toyota Gazoo Racing 113 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 85