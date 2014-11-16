Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Rally of Great Britain on Sunday
Drivers Points
1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 267
2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 218
3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 150
4. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 126
5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 108
6. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 105
7. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 92
8. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 81
9. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 44
10. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 40
11. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 26
12. Bryan Bouffier (France) M-Sport Ltd 20
13. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 20
14. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport N 19
15. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 17
16. Robert Kubica (Poland) RK M-Sport World Rally Team 14
17. Benito Guerra (Mexico) M-Sport World Rally Team 8
18. Chris Atkinson (Australia) Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 7
19. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Pontus Tidemand 6
20. Jaroslav Melicharek (Slovakia) Slovakia World Rally Team 4
20. Dennis Kuipers (Netherlands) M-Sport World Rally Team 4
22. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Nasser Al-Attiyah 4
23. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) FWRT 2
23. Craig Breen (Ireland) Craig Breen 2
23. Matteo Gamba (Italy) Matteo Gamba 2
26. Yuriy Protasov (Ukraine) Yuriy Protasov 2
27. Jari Ketomaa (Finland) Drive Dmack 1
27. Khalid Al Qassimi (United Arab Emirates) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 1
27. Karl Kruuda (Estonia) Karl Kruuda 1
Constructors Points
1. Volkswagen Motorsport 445
2. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 210
3. M-Sport World Rally Team 208
4. Hyundai Shell World Rally Team 187
5. Volkswagen Motorsport II 133
6. Jipocar Czech National Team 49
7. Hyundai Motorsport N 28
8. RK M-Sport World Rally Team 26