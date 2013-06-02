ATHENS, June 2 Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala won the Acropolis Rally on Sunday for his first victory in the world championship since he joined Volkswagen at the end of last season.

Spain's Dani Sordo was second for Citroen, with Belgian Thierry Neuville third in a Ford.

Latvala's French team mate Sebastien Ogier, out of contention from the opening stage due to a fuel feed problem, remained championship leader after six rounds and collected three bonus points by winning the final 'power stage'.

Poland's former Formula One driver Robert Kubica was fastest in the WRC2 category, finishing 11th overall. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Clare Fallon)