Motor racing-Alonso says he will quit F1 if season expands to 25 races
MONTREAL, June 8 Double world champion Fernando Alonso said on Thursday he would not stick around in Formula One if the calendar grew to 25 races a year.
May 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Greece on Friday 1. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen 2:14:01.300 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Ford +00:06.500 3. Petter Solberg (Norway) Ford 00:17.700 4. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen 00:49.600 5. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) Ford 03:54.900 6. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 04:46.700 7. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Citroen 04:56.900 8. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 05:14.600 9. Sebastien Ogier (France) Skoda 05:27.200 10. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda 06:31.000
MONTREAL, June 8 Fernando Alonso returned to Formula One from his Indy 500 adventure on Thursday with a warning for McLaren-Honda that they need to be winning by September if he is to stay with the team next year.