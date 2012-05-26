May 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Second leg classification from
the Rally of Greece on Saturday
1. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen 3:56:13.000
2. Petter Solberg (Norway) Ford +00:10.200
3. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen 01:51.900
4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Ford 04:44.600
5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 07:39.700
6. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 08:08.600
7. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Citroen 10:39.400
8. Sebastien Ogier (France) Skoda 12:17.900
9. Yazeed Al Rajhi (Saudi Arabia) Ford 18:52.300
10. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda 22:08.600