Nov 6 Finnish rally driver Mikko Hirvonen has announced he will retire from the world championship after next week's Rally of Britain.

The 34-year-old, who missed out on the 2009 title to Citroen's Sebastien Loeb by one point with Ford and has 15 wins to his credit, said it was time to end his 13-year run in the championship.

"I have enjoyed absolutely every minute of it and, although I still love driving now, I would also like to concentrate more on other important things which are part of my life, like my children and my family," he said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)