Oct 19 World champion Sebastian Loeb crashed out of the Rally of Italy on Friday in his first event since winning a record ninth successive title.

His Citroen team mate Mikko Hirvonen was in front at the end of the first full day of rallying in Sardinia after Loeb went off the road and hit some rocks while leading.

The damage to his car's steering meant the Frenchman was unable to continue and he will not restart on Saturday.

Ford's Jari-Matti Latvala damaged his car's radiator on stage four when he hit a rock and then a gatepost that forced his retirement. Norwegian team mate Petter Solberg also went out in the afternoon with a damaged front left suspension.

Finn Hirvonen led Russian Evgeny Novikov, in a privately-entered Ford, by one minute nine seconds. Estonian Ott Taanak was third, also for Ford. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Tony Jimenez)