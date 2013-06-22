June 22 Sebastian Ogier won the Rally of Italy for Volkswagen on Saturday to increase his overall world championship lead to a commanding 64 points.

The Frenchman's fourth victory of the season left him with 154 points after seven of the season's 13 rounds while Finnish team mate Jari-Matti Latvala has 90.

Ogier led from start to finish over the two days in Sardinia to win with a margin of one minute 16.8 seconds from Belgian Thierry Neuville, a career best second despite a close encounter with a cow on the final stage, in a Ford.

The Frenchman also took three bonus points by winning the power stage.

Latvala, who lost some two minutes with a puncture on Friday, completed the podium places.

"We managed the rally perfectly all the time," Ogier told the official wrc.com website.

"We pushed when we needed to and were more careful when it was rough and more dangerous for the tyres. In the end it was a perfect win."

Finland's Mikko Hirvonen, in a Citroen, went into a ditch on stage 10 and failed to score. His Spanish team mate Dani Sordo finished fourth.

Poland's Robert Kubica, the former Formula One driver, was quickest in the WRC2 category for the second rally in succession with a strong ninth place finish. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Josh Reich)