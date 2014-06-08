June 8 Sebastien Ogier won the Rally of Italy in Sardinia on Sunday to chalk up Volkswagen's 10th successive victory and extend his lead in the championship to 33 points after six rounds.

The world champion had taken the lead on Saturday after Finnish team mate Jari-Matti Latvala hit a rock and had to change a wheel, losing more than two minutes.

Ogier, who also took a bonus point in the final Power Stage, had an uneventful final day and won the gravel event with a one minute 23.1 second advantage over second placed Norwegian Mads Ostberg in a Citroen.

Latvala took third place. Ogier now has 138 points to Latvala's 105, with Ostberg on 66.

The win was Ogier's fourth of the season, with Latvala winning the other two. Volkswagen beat Citroen's previous record of eight wins in a row in Argentina last month. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Steve Tongue)