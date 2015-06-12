June 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Italy on Friday
1. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 1:35:08.500
2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen +00:08.800
3. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 00:25.800
4. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 00:57.100
5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 01:50.400
6. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:51.700
7. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 01:59.500
8. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 02:10.300
9. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) Ford 04:07.700
10. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 04:17.900