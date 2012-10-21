Motorcycling-Triumph to replace Honda as Moto2 supplier in 2019
LONDON, June 3 British manufacturer Triumph will replace Honda as Moto2's exclusive engine supplier from 2019 on a three-year deal, series organisers announced on Saturday.
Oct 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Rally of Italy on Sunday 1. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen 3:23:54.900 2. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) Ford +01:20.600 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 02:21.100 4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 03:42.900 5. Sebastien Ogier (France) Skoda 04:27.500 6. Chris Atkinson (Australia) Mini 05:22.200 7. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda 06:12.500 8. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 09:29.300 9. Petter Solberg (Norway) Ford 09:52.300 10. Luca Pedersoli (Italy) Citroen 20:35.600 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)
ROME, June 3 MotoGP championship leader Maverick Vinales took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday, while veteran Yamaha team mate Valentino Rossi delighted the home crowd with second place on the grid.