BRIEF-Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after arrest in London- TV channels
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
June 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 2 Classification from the Rally of Italy on Saturday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 3:30:15.800 2. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen +01:40.200 3. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 02:01.500 4. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 02:37.800 5. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 04:24.300 6. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 05:26.100 7. Henning Solberg (Norway) Ford 06:09.600 8. Khalid Al Qassimi (United Arab Emirates) Citroen 15:05.200 9. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) Ford 16:08.100 10. Bernardo Sousa (Portugal) Ford 17:32.400
* Indian businessman Vijay Mallya gets bail after being arrested by London police - ET Now citing Mallya Counsel
* London Metropolitan police says Vijay Mallya arrested on behalf of Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud