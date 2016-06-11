UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Hayden 'extremely critical' after cycling accident
* Rossi hails "one of the best friends" (Adds World Superbike statement, details)
ROME, May 18 Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden spent a second day in intensive care on Thursday after colliding with a car while cycling in eastern Italy, the American's Honda World Superbike team said on Thursday.