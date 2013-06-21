UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Vinales wins in Argentina after Marquez crashes out
* First Yamaha rider since Rainey in 1990 to do opening double
June 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Italy on Friday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 1:40:47.300 2. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen +00:46.600 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Ford 00:49.700 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Citroen 01:19.400 5. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 01:44.000 6. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 01:55.400 7. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Ford 04:50.400 8. Michal Kosciuszko (Poland) Ford 06:25.600 9. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 06:34.500 10. Robert Kubica (Poland) Citroen 08:35.300
* First Yamaha rider since Rainey in 1990 to do opening double
April 9 Spaniard Maverick Vinales continued his perfect start to the MotoGP season on Sunday with a victory in Argentina after compatriot and reigning champion Marc Marquez crashed while leading from pole.