UPDATE 1-Motor racing-First female F1 team boss leaves Sauber
* Team says parting due to 'diverging views' on company's future
June 11 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Italy on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 234 2. Hyundai Motorsport 194 3. Toyota Gazoo Racing 143 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 97
* Team says parting due to 'diverging views' on company's future
SAUBER PRINCIPAL MONISHA KALTENBORN TO LEAVE THE FORMULA ONE TEAM IMMEDIATELY - SAUBER STATEMENT