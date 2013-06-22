June 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Driver and constructor standings after the Rally of Italy on Saturday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen Motorsport 154 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen Motorsport 90 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Qatar World Rally Team 70 4. Sebastien Loeb (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 68 5. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 61 6. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Abu Dhabi Citroen Total World Rally Team 59 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Qatar M-Sport World Rally Team 50 8. Martin Prokop (Czech Republic) Jipocar Czech National Team 37 9. Evgeny Novikov (Russia) Qatar M-Sport World Rally Team 31 10. Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar) Qatar World Rally Team 30 11. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen Motorsport II 25 12. Bryan Bouffier (France) Bryan Bouffier 10 13. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Qatar World Rally Team 8 14. Chris Atkinson (Australia) Abu Dhabi Citroen Total World Rally Team 8 15. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Qatar World Rally Team 8 16. Michal Kosciuszko (Poland) Qatar World Rally Team 7 17. Ken Block (U.S.) Hoonigan Racing Division 6 18. Sepp Wiegand (Germany) Skoda Auto Deutschland 4 19. Henning Solberg (Norway) Henning Solberg 4 20. Benito Guerra (Mexico) Benito Guerra 4 21. Khalid Al Qassimi (United Arab Emirates) Abu Dhabi Citroen Total World Rally Team 3 22. Olivier Burri (Switzerland) Olivier Burri 2 23. Robert Kubica (Poland) Lotos Dynamic Rally Team 2 24. Yazeed Al Rajhi (Saudi Arabia) Yazeed Al Rajhi 1 25. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Skoda Motorsport 1 Constructors Points 1. Volkswagen Motorsport 220 2. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 174 3. Qatar World Rally Team 89 4. Qatar M-Sport World Rally Team 89 5. Jipocar Czech National Team 39 6. Abu Dhabi Citroen Total World Rally Team 33 7. Volkswagen Motorsport II 26 8. Lotos WRC Team 20