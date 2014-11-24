LONDON Nov 24 Nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb will make a surprise comeback to the sport he dominated when he competes in 2015's season-opening Monte Carlo Rally.

Fourteen months after his retirement, the 40-year-old Frenchman has announced he will compete in a Citroen DS3 World Rally Car in a one-off return to the sport.

Loeb will be reunited with Daniel Elena, the co-driver who helped guide him to seven previous Monte Carlo triumphs, the most recent being in 2013 but told a news conference in Paris on Monday that he has entered "for fun".

The most successful driver in WRC history won the championship in his last full season in 2012 before bowing out after four events last season.

"I have to say that I didn't hesitate for a second when I was offered the chance to compete," Loeb, who wants to help promote the Citroen brand after finishing third in this year's World Touring Car Championship, said on the WRC website.

"Obviously, it's going to be a personal challenge for me, as I haven't competed in a rally for over a year."

Loeb's preparations will begin this weekend when he tackles the French Var Rally, with wife Severine as co-driver.

"That will give me the chance to reacquaint myself with the car," he said. "We have also managed to find a few slots in my schedule so I can take part in testing." (Writing by Ian Chadband; editing by Justin Palmer)