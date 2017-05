March 10 France's Sebastien Ogier clinched victory in the Rally of Mexico on Sunday to extend his lead at the top of the world championship standings.

Volkswagen driver Ogier put an early-morning technical issue behind him to complete a resounding win by more than three minutes from Finland's Mikko Hirvonen.

The Frenchman spent 20 minutes fixing a sensor after the morning's opening Guanajuatito stage.

Belgium's Thierry Neuville finished third. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)