March 10 World champion Sebastien Loeb led Citroen team mate Mikko Hirvonen by 11.2 seconds after the first leg of Rally Mexico on Friday.

The Frenchman rounded off the day by winning the Leon street stage before the evening superspecial runs in heavy rain after a day of dry and dusty gravel stages.

Citroen's Ford rivals had a tough day in the mountains of central Mexico, with early leader Petter Solberg hitting an earthbank at high speed and puncturing a tyre that cost the Norwegian more than 50 seconds.

Finnish team mate Jari-Matti Latvala hit a rock in stage five and broke his front suspension, losing more than 90 seconds and dropping from the lead to eighth before recovering to fourth at the close.

"It happened about 12km into the stage at a sixth gear, blind left curve over a crest," he said, ending the day a minute and 27.9 seconds adrift of Loeb.

"We were leading a rally in which we've struggled in the past so the car has the speed to be competitive...if I can get back in the top three I will be happy."

Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah took his first world rally championship stage win on the first 2.2 km superspecial, with Australian Chris Atkinson winning the second.

The day's final gravel stage was cancelled for safety reasons after drivers said stones were thrown at cars by spectators during an earlier run through it and rocks were placed on the road.

The rally is the third round of the championship that eight times champion Loeb leads with 39 points to Hirvonen's 32. Loeb has won the last five editions of the Rally of Mexico. (Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)