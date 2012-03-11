March 11 Sebastien Loeb extended his lead in the world championship with victory in the Rally Mexico on Sunday.

The Frenchman won the rally for the sixth year in a row after starting the final day with a commanding lead.

His Citroen team mate Mikko Hirvonen finished second and Norway's Petter Solberg came third.