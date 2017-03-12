Motor racing-Raikkonen ends the long wait for pole
March 12 (Gracenote) - Leg 3 Classification from the Rally of Mexico on Saturday 1. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 2:47:33.300 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Ford +00:30.900 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:10.500 4. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 02:12.600 5. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai 03:25.500 6. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota 04:32.600 7. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota 04:32.900 8. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 05:16.100 9. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 08:41.900 10. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda 09:26.400
MONACO, May 27 Ferrari veteran Kimi Raikkonen rolled back the years and upstaged his championship-leading team mate Sebastian Vettel to take pole position at the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.