Motor racing-Haas F1 team signs Indian teen as development driver
BARCELONA, May 11 Indian teenager Arjun Maini has joined the U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci.
March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Mexico on Thursday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 04:13.000 2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai +00:01.200 3. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 00:01.200 4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 00:01.800 5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 00:02.100 6. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 00:02.700 7. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 00:02.900 8. Robert Kubica (Poland) Ford 00:03.800 9. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 00:04.600 10. Lorenzo Bertelli (Italy) Ford 00:05.300
BARCELONA, May 11 Indian teenager Arjun Maini has joined the U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci.
BARCELONA, May 10 Valtteri Bottas can add his name to one of Formula One's longest sequences by following up his breakthrough win in Russia with another triumph when the European season starts in Spain this weekend.