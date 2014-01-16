INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Perez lets the good times roll
LONDON, April 18 Sergio Perez has drawn strength from the past, hopes still for a big team move in the future but most of all he is enjoying the present.
Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Monaco on Thursday 1. Bryan Bouffier (France) Ford 1:25:36.600 2. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen +00:38.800 3. Robert Kubica (Poland) Ford 00:39.500 4. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 00:47.300 5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Citroen 01:20.700 6. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 01:38.600 7. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Volkswagen 02:20.800 8. Mikko Hirvonen (Finland) Ford 02:46.900 9. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen 04:06.200 10. Olivier Burri (Switzerland) Ford 04:47.400
LONDON, April 18 Sergio Perez has drawn strength from the past, hopes still for a big team move in the future but most of all he is enjoying the present.
* India's Vijay Mallya tweets "Extradition hearing in court started today as expected." (Mumbai Newsroom)