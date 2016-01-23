Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Leg 3 Classification from the Rally of Monaco on Saturday 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) Volkswagen 3:19:05.700 2. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Volkswagen +01:59.700 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 02:12.200 4. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 04:25.900 5. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen 07:29.400 6. Bryan Bouffier (France) Ford 09:12.900 7. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 10:42.300 8. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 10:44.500 9. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 17:14.500 10. Armin Kremer (Germany) Skoda 19:26.400
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.